Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $296.60

Morgan Advanced Materials plc crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 296.60 ($3.76) and traded as low as GBX 274.50 ($3.48). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.49), with a volume of 204,478 shares trading hands.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 285.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 296.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £764.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Morgan Advanced Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is currently 3,870.97%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

In other news, insider Ian Marchant bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 313 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £109,550 ($139,040.49). In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Pete Raby sold 58,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.67), for a total transaction of £170,044.71 ($215,820.17). Also, insider Ian Marchant acquired 35,000 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £109,550 ($139,040.49). Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

