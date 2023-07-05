Morningstar, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

Morningstar has increased its dividend by an average of 37.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Morningstar has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN opened at $196.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 504.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.52. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $261.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.47, for a total transaction of $2,460,045.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,329,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,323,124.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $222,156.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,433,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,669,402.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.47, for a total value of $2,460,045.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,329,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,323,124.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,523 shares of company stock worth $12,318,685 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

