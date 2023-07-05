Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as high as C$5.50. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of C$58.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.50.

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

