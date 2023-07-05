MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Increases Dividend to GBX 13 Per Share

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Performance

Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock opened at GBX 578.15 ($7.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2,427.08 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 535.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 568.93. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 52 week low of GBX 278.66 ($3.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 746.60 ($9.48).

Get MS INTERNATIONAL alerts:

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.