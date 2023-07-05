MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Increases Dividend to GBX 13 Per Share

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Performance
Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock opened at GBX 578.15 ($7.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2,427.08 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 535.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 568.93. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 52 week low of GBX 278.66 ($3.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 746.60 ($9.48).
MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile
