MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.30

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 181226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
MSP Recovery Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50.
About MSP Recovery
MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.
