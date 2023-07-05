My DeFi Pet (DPET) Achieves Market Cap of $969,231.09

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $969,231.09 and approximately $9,410.78 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002847 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006672 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012363 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

