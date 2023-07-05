My Personal CFO LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.