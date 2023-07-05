My Personal CFO LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.2% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

