My Personal CFO LLC Purchases 2,798 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 139,900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 477,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 49,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average is $124.08.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

