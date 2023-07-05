Mystic Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $97.40. The company had a trading volume of 925,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,069. The firm has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.90.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

