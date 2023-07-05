Mystic Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Raymond James upped their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Clorox stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,629. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

