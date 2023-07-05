Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $675,000 Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in YETI by 1,304.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of YETI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 464,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,126. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

