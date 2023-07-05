Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.6 %

BMY stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

