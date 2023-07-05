Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.17. 190,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

