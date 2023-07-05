Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $150.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NBR stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $190.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average of $128.17. The firm has a market cap of $902.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.75.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $789.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

