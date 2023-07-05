Nano (XNO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.21 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $94.22 million and $1.21 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,496.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.09 or 0.00331501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.47 or 0.00841026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00552688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00062258 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

