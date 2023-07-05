National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.60

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.60 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 1654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.66.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.73.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 17.58%.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

About National Bank of Canada

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.7496 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.12%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

