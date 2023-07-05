Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

JSM stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18.

Get Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 alerts:

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.