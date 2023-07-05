Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $124.45 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $124.45 million and $3.02 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,384.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00329884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.06 or 0.00836170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00550832 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00062064 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003268 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,934,245,129 coins and its circulating supply is 41,344,899,950 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.