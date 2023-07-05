Nervos Network Market Capitalization Hits $123.07 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $123.07 million and $2.84 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,435.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.69 or 0.00334112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.28 or 0.00865058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00547159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00062755 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,936,745,142 coins and its circulating supply is 41,346,852,736 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

