NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 4,980,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

NetEase Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NTES stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $98.13. 733,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. NetEase has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $101.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 75,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 343,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

