NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Trading Up 0.8%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Free Report) was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.45. Approximately 10,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 16,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

