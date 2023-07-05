Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as low as C$0.20. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 549,630 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$0.30 target price on Nevada Copper and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Nevada Copper Trading Down 4.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$268 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.84.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.0348101 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

