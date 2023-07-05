Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after purchasing an additional 561,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after purchasing an additional 541,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,260 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,561,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,490. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,117,880. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

