NEXT plc (LON:NXT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 140 Per Share

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.78) per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NEXT Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 6,990 ($88.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,637.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,575.45. The company has a market cap of £8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,221.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 4,306 ($54.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,082 ($89.88).

Get NEXT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NXT. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($82.50) to GBX 7,000 ($88.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($82.50) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($68.54) to GBX 5,700 ($72.34) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NEXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,700 ($85.04).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.