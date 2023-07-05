NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6,791.67.

NXGPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,100 ($77.42) to GBX 6,400 ($81.23) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NEXT in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,150 ($78.06) to GBX 6,500 ($82.50) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($82.50) to GBX 7,000 ($88.84) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

NEXT Price Performance

Shares of NXGPF opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $84.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

