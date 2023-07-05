NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NEE opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91. The company has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

