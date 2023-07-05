Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,100 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Noodles & Company

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 107,439 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $499,591.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,245,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,634.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 114,172 shares of company stock valued at $525,747. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth about $120,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDLS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. 405,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,537. The firm has a market cap of $146.03 million, a P/E ratio of -315,000.00 and a beta of 1.47. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens lowered Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Noodles & Company from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

