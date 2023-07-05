Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of Northrop Grumman worth $67,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded down $3.48 on Wednesday, hitting $454.68. 63,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,626. The company’s fifty day moving average is $447.76 and its 200 day moving average is $465.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

