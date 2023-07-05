Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.99

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.99 and last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 20491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.08.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Monday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$243 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.86.

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( CVE:NOU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

