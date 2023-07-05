NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NCNA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. 14,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,719. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 324,010 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in NuCana during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

