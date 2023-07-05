NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NuCana Price Performance
NCNA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. 14,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,719. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.
NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NuCana Company Profile
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.
