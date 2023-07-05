Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 151,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72.

About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

