Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Up 21.4% in June

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE NPV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,583. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
