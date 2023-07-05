Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Up 21.4% in June

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NPV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,583. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

