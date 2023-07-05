NXM (NXM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

