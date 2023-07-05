OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 202.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.83. 31,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,409. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $941.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.90. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $100.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 27.98%. Research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy bought 6,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,007.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 10,573 shares of company stock worth $165,054 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

