Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Update

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Oil States International Trading Down 1.6 %

OIS traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. 230,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,902. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $480.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.33 and a beta of 2.94. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Oil States International had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oil States International will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,325,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oil States International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

