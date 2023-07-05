Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Update

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Oil States International Trading Down 1.6 %
OIS traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. 230,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,902. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $480.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.33 and a beta of 2.94. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.67.
Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Oil States International had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oil States International will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
OIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oil States International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oil States International Company Profile
Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.
