Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Update

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. State Street Corp increased its position in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OPOF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Point Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Old Point Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

Old Point Financial stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.29. 2,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247. The company has a market capitalization of $85.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 15.36%.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

