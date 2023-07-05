Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Olin Stock Performance

Olin stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Olin by 22.2% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 182,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Olin by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 138,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

