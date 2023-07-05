Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Down 14.1%

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGAFree Report)’s share price traded down 14.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.81. 252,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 123,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGAFree Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.93% and a negative net margin of 4,643.24%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Therapeutics

In other Omega Therapeutics news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 744,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 167.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

