Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Down 14.1%

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.81. 252,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 123,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.93% and a negative net margin of 4,643.24%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omega Therapeutics news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 744,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 167.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

Featured Stories

