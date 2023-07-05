ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Sells $1,074,450.00 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ON Semiconductor Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $3.88 on Wednesday, reaching $92.95. 5,813,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,935,347. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.12.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
