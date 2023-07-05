ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,323 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,450 shares of company stock worth $5,004,989 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $96.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.12.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.