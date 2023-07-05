Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oragenics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 388.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

