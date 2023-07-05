Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 0.19.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Further Reading
