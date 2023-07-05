Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.48

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.
Orbia Advance Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.00.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.
