O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Increased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after acquiring an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $943.67. The company had a trading volume of 63,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $644.29 and a 1-year high of $964.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $927.14 and its 200-day moving average is $867.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

