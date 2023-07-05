O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 755.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the first quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 158,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $947.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $927.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $867.72. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $626.44 and a 1-year high of $964.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

