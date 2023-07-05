Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Up 1.8 %

ONVO stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Organovo has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONVO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

