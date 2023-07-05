Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 272,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 118,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.16. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $90.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

