P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock Price Down 4.3%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 12,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 452,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

P3 Health Partners Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

P3 Health Partners ( NASDAQ:PIII Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.10 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,167.07% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago bought 4,739,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,594,325.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago bought 4,739,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,594,325.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $270,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,102,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,788,841.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,437,353 shares of company stock worth $7,998,878. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIII. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in P3 Health Partners by 277.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 29,097 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

