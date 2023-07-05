Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Position Boosted by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,321 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,176,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,888,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,907,000 after purchasing an additional 304,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 174,701 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.