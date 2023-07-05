Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 541.50 ($6.87) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.54, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 519.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 543.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 364.60 ($4.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 621.50 ($7.89).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 675 ($8.57) to GBX 700 ($8.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.76) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.88) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paragon Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 687.50 ($8.73).

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,926 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 527 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £15,420.02 ($19,571.04). Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending segments. The Mortgage Lending segment provides buy-to-let, and owner-occupied first and second charge lending and related services. The Commercial Lending segment undertakes leasing activities, development finance, structured lending, and other offerings primarily for SME customers; and engages in motor finance business.

